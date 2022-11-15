Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET) Insider Blake Aftab Sells 6,967 Shares

Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET – Get Rating) insider Blake Aftab sold 6,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $146,307.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $592,389. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Blake Aftab also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Adicet Bio alerts:

On Wednesday, October 19th, Blake Aftab sold 8,067 shares of Adicet Bio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.27, for a total transaction of $131,250.09.

On Wednesday, October 12th, Blake Aftab sold 1,646 shares of Adicet Bio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total transaction of $25,348.40.

Adicet Bio Price Performance

NASDAQ ACET traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $20.34. 465,947 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 495,567. Adicet Bio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.04 and a 52-week high of $21.87. The firm has a market cap of $871.59 million, a PE ratio of -13.93 and a beta of 2.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ACET. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Adicet Bio to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Adicet Bio in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Adicet Bio in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.43.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACET. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Adicet Bio by 69.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Adicet Bio in the first quarter worth about $296,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Adicet Bio by 52.0% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 18,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 6,282 shares during the last quarter. Decheng Capital Management III Cayman LLC purchased a new position in Adicet Bio in the first quarter worth about $11,583,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Adicet Bio by 18.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 2,564 shares during the last quarter.

Adicet Bio Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Adicet Bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. The company offers gamma delta T cells engineered with chimeric antigen receptors and T cell receptor-like antibodies to enhance selective tumor targeting, facilitate innate and adaptive anti-tumor immune response, and enhance persistence for durable activity in patients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Adicet Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adicet Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.