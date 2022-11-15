adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDDF) Short Interest Up 8.6% in October

adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDDF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,420,200 shares, an increase of 8.6% from the October 15th total of 2,229,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 562.8 days.
Shares of ADDDF stock opened at $135.94 on Tuesday. adidas has a fifty-two week low of $90.01 and a fifty-two week high of $328.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $119.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.45.
