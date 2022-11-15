adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Receives $155.75 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-three brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fourteen have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $144.71.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ADDYY shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on adidas from €110.00 ($113.40) to €83.00 ($85.57) and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded adidas from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. DZ Bank upgraded adidas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a €145.00 ($149.48) price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Cowen downgraded adidas from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of adidas from €165.00 ($170.10) to €160.00 ($164.95) in a research report on Friday.

Shares of adidas stock opened at $68.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.60. adidas has a 1-year low of $45.48 and a 1-year high of $163.08. The company has a market cap of $26.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.71, a PEG ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 0.92.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in adidas in the 2nd quarter valued at about $224,000. Kempner Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in adidas in the 2nd quarter valued at about $933,000. Capital Square LLC increased its stake in adidas by 79.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 3,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. increased its stake in adidas by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 2,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in adidas by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 49,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,887,000 after buying an additional 13,969 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand. It sells its products through approximately 2,200 own-retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels.

