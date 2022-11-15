adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Receives $155.75 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-three brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fourteen have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $144.71.
A number of analysts have weighed in on ADDYY shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on adidas from €110.00 ($113.40) to €83.00 ($85.57) and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded adidas from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. DZ Bank upgraded adidas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a €145.00 ($149.48) price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Cowen downgraded adidas from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of adidas from €165.00 ($170.10) to €160.00 ($164.95) in a research report on Friday.
adidas Stock Performance
Shares of adidas stock opened at $68.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.60. adidas has a 1-year low of $45.48 and a 1-year high of $163.08. The company has a market cap of $26.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.71, a PEG ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 0.92.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On adidas
About adidas
adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand. It sells its products through approximately 2,200 own-retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels.
