Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) is Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s 9th Largest Position

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 206,079 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,150 shares during the quarter. Adobe comprises about 1.9% of Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Adobe were worth $75,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,662,539 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,035,586,000 after buying an additional 1,222,654 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Adobe by 3.2% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,988,886 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,728,658,000 after buying an additional 185,340 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 10.2% during the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 5,319,395 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,423,623,000 after buying an additional 493,304 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,699,643 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,685,629,000 after purchasing an additional 87,998 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,280,891 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,494,965,000 after purchasing an additional 21,338 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 17,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.60, for a total value of $5,433,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 383,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,555,414. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.54, for a total value of $38,879.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $764,625.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.60, for a total value of $5,433,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 383,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,555,414. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,543 shares of company stock worth $7,690,103. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Stock Performance

ADBE stock traded up $5.84 on Tuesday, hitting $346.21. The company had a trading volume of 130,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,102,141. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $274.73 and a 12-month high of $699.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $310.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $367.74. The stock has a market cap of $160.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.26.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.65 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 28.00% and a return on equity of 36.49%. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on ADBE. KGI Securities initiated coverage on Adobe in a report on Friday, September 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Adobe from $475.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Adobe from $425.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Adobe from $500.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $420.78.

About Adobe

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

