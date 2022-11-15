Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $12.60-12.80 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $13.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.00-11.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.11 billion. Advance Auto Parts also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $12.60-$12.80 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com raised Advance Auto Parts from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $238.00 to $228.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $235.00.

Advance Auto Parts Price Performance

Shares of Advance Auto Parts stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $183.94. 1,317,934 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 821,241. The company has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $182.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.25. Advance Auto Parts has a 52-week low of $154.46 and a 52-week high of $244.55.

Institutional Trading of Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 25.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts will post 12.98 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 113.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 6.5% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 4.0% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 5.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 49.3% during the first quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

