Advanced Info Service Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AVIFY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Advanced Info Service Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AVIFY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a growth of 14.3% from the October 15th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Advanced Info Service Public Stock Up 0.9 %

Advanced Info Service Public stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.07. 5,215 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,972. Advanced Info Service Public has a 12-month low of $4.73 and a 12-month high of $7.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.57. The company has a market cap of $15.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95 and a beta of 0.29.

Advanced Info Service Public Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were issued a $0.0769 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. Advanced Info Service Public’s payout ratio is 53.57%.

Advanced Info Service Public Company Profile

Advanced Info Service Public Company Limited, together its subsidiaries, provides mobile network, fixed broadband, and digital services primarily in Thailand. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Phone Services, Mobile Phone and Equipment Sales, and Datanet and Broadband Services. It is involved in the operation of cellular telephone networks in the frequency of 26 GHz, 700 MHz, 900 MHz, 1800 MHz, 2100 MHz, and 2600 MHz frequencies.

