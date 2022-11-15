Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Acquires 434,053 Shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Get Rating) by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,555,833 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 434,053 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 3.21% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF worth $72,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FBND. Fermata Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 11.2% during the second quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 28,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 2,821 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 191.2% during the second quarter. Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after buying an additional 30,022 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 180.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 226,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,544,000 after acquiring an additional 145,859 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD acquired a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,634,000. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $659,000.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Stock Performance

FBND stock opened at $44.67 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.65 and its 200-day moving average is $46.30. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $43.25 and a twelve month high of $53.44.

