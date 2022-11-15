Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $66.21 Million Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 441,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,172 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.30% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF worth $66,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000.

Shares of VBR opened at $164.93 on Tuesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $142.48 and a fifty-two week high of $185.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $154.73 and its 200-day moving average is $158.37.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

