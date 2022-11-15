Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $88.15 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 373,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 177,533 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $88,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 59.2% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 11.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VHT stock opened at $244.06 on Tuesday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52 week low of $217.12 and a 52 week high of $268.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $234.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $236.67.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

