Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Purchases 104,203 Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,255,735 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,203 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 2.05% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF worth $52,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 73,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,496,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 22,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc. now owns 110,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,254,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 17,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Price Performance

FV stock opened at $48.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.06. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a one year low of $39.45 and a one year high of $51.64.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th were given a $0.151 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd.

