Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Purchases 207,229 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,283,787 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 207,229 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.76% of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF worth $79,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 199,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,361,000 after purchasing an additional 71,592 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 8,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 2,886 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 7,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 210.7% during the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 175,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,753,000 after acquiring an additional 118,796 shares during the period. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $126,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPLV opened at $61.92 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $55.99 and a twelve month high of $69.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.46.

