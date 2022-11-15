Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 304,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,490 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $54,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 289.7% in the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its position in Caterpillar by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in Caterpillar by 786.4% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 1,884 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.28, for a total transaction of $447,035.52. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 8,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,056,031.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Caterpillar Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE:CAT opened at $236.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.60 and a fifty-two week high of $239.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $191.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.99. The stock has a market cap of $123.08 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.13.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.76. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 41.76% and a net margin of 13.02%. The company had revenue of $14.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.34 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 13.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 21st. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is 34.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on CAT. StockNews.com started coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Daiwa Capital Markets increased their price target on Caterpillar to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $236.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $226.40.

Caterpillar Profile

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

