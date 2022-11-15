Aeorema Communications plc (LON:AEO) Increases Dividend to GBX 2 Per Share

Aeorema Communications plc (LON:AEO – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, November 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.02) per share on Friday, January 20th. This represents a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 22nd. This is an increase from Aeorema Communications’s previous dividend of $1.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Aeorema Communications Trading Down 5.8 %

AEO opened at GBX 82.45 ($0.97) on Tuesday. Aeorema Communications has a one year low of GBX 42 ($0.49) and a one year high of GBX 90.19 ($1.06). The stock has a market capitalization of £7.62 million and a PE ratio of 2,063.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 72.11 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 66.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.62, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42.

About Aeorema Communications

Aeorema Communications plc, a live events agency, engages in devising and delivering corporate communication solutions in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Cheerful Scout plc and changed its name to Aeorema Communications plc in December 2011.

