Aeorema Communications plc (LON:AEO – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, November 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.02) per share on Friday, January 20th. This represents a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 22nd. This is an increase from Aeorema Communications’s previous dividend of $1.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Aeorema Communications Trading Down 5.8 %
AEO opened at GBX 82.45 ($0.97) on Tuesday. Aeorema Communications has a one year low of GBX 42 ($0.49) and a one year high of GBX 90.19 ($1.06). The stock has a market capitalization of £7.62 million and a PE ratio of 2,063.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 72.11 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 66.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.62, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42.
About Aeorema Communications
