Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) Shares Up 15.8%

Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA – Get Rating) shot up 15.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.34 and last traded at $2.34. 10,148 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,227,652 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.02.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AEVA. Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of Aeva Technologies from $20.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Aeva Technologies from $5.00 to $2.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Aeva Technologies from $4.50 to $2.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of Aeva Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company.

The company has a market capitalization of $512.84 million, a PE ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.87.

In other Aeva Technologies news, CFO Saurabh Sinha sold 11,997 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.75, for a total value of $32,991.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 192,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $530,191.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 34.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sylebra Capital Ltd increased its stake in shares of Aeva Technologies by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 27,101,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,828,000 after purchasing an additional 273,133 shares in the last quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd increased its stake in shares of Aeva Technologies by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd now owns 3,527,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,040,000 after purchasing an additional 697,900 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Aeva Technologies by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,828,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,247,000 after purchasing an additional 101,408 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Aeva Technologies by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,140,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,569,000 after purchasing an additional 280,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aeva Technologies by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 700,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,034,000 after purchasing an additional 20,580 shares in the last quarter. 47.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aeva Technologies, Inc, through its frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology, designs a 4D LiDAR-on-chip that enables the adoption of LiDAR across various applications. from automated driving to consumer electronics, consumer health, industrial automation, and security application.

