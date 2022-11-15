Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) PT Raised to $171.00

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $161.00 to $171.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential upside of 12.13% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barrington Research upped their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $145.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $140.00 to $163.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.58.

Affiliated Managers Group Stock Performance

AMG opened at $152.50 on Tuesday. Affiliated Managers Group has a 52-week low of $108.12 and a 52-week high of $186.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.65, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.56.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Affiliated Managers Group

About Affiliated Managers Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 15.7% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 7,777 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 7.0% in the third quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 11,237 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 95.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,238 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,875,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,099,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

