Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Sold by Trust Asset Management LLC

Trust Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 206 shares during the quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AFL. Capital Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac during the 1st quarter worth about $158,782,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aflac by 6,290.9% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,291,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255,488 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Aflac by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,936,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897,212 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aflac by 21,537.7% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 595,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,314,000 after purchasing an additional 592,287 shares during the period. Finally, Sabal Trust CO purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,946,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

AFL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on Aflac from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Aflac from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aflac in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Aflac from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.75.

Shares of NYSE AFL opened at $68.71 on Tuesday. Aflac Incorporated has a 1-year low of $52.07 and a 1-year high of $70.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.72 billion, a PE ratio of 8.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.93.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.07). Aflac had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 24.16%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. Aflac’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. This is a positive change from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.41%.

Aflac declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 8th that allows the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

