Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) Given New $20.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Raymond James from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 32.54% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Agiliti from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Agiliti from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Agiliti from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Agiliti from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

AGTI opened at $15.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.43. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 58.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.60. Agiliti has a 1 year low of $14.15 and a 1 year high of $25.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Agiliti by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,737,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,657,000 after buying an additional 34,230 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Agiliti by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 77,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Agiliti by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. now owns 479,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,121,000 after buying an additional 29,900 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Agiliti by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,735,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,914,000 after buying an additional 258,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Agiliti by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 62,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after buying an additional 10,269 shares during the last quarter. 98.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Agiliti, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare technology management and service solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. It offers onsite managed services that are comprehensive programs for the management, reprocessing, and logistics of medical equipment at individual facilities and integrated delivery networks to monitor and adjust equipment quantities and availability to address fluctuations in patient census and acuity.

