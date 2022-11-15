Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) Given New $20.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Raymond James from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 32.54% from the company’s previous close.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Agiliti from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Agiliti from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Agiliti from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Agiliti from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.
Agiliti Stock Up 0.6 %
AGTI opened at $15.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.43. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 58.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.60. Agiliti has a 1 year low of $14.15 and a 1 year high of $25.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.65.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agiliti
Agiliti Company Profile
Agiliti, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare technology management and service solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. It offers onsite managed services that are comprehensive programs for the management, reprocessing, and logistics of medical equipment at individual facilities and integrated delivery networks to monitor and adjust equipment quantities and availability to address fluctuations in patient census and acuity.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Agiliti (AGTI)
- Wayfair Still Has Its Fair Share of Issues
- Why did NIO take a $581.11 million loss last quarter?
- Take Two Interactive Software Stock is Taking One Step Back
- This Mid-Cap Tech Stock Embodies Diversified Growth
- Is It Time To Take A Ride With Joby Aviation’s EV Innovations?
Receive News & Ratings for Agiliti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agiliti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.