agilon health (NYSE:AGL) PT Lowered to $34.00

agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 78.95% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on AGL. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of agilon health from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of agilon health in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of agilon health from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of agilon health from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of agilon health from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, agilon health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.14.

NYSE:AGL traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.00. The stock had a trading volume of 4,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,879,255. agilon health has a 1-year low of $14.36 and a 1-year high of $28.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.73 and a beta of 0.93.

In other agilon health news, insider Benjamin Shaker sold 29,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.37, for a total value of $601,892.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $521,981.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other agilon health news, insider Benjamin Shaker sold 29,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.37, for a total value of $601,892.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $521,981.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Benjamin Kornitzer sold 10,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.98, for a total transaction of $248,000.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,401.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 72,716 shares of company stock valued at $1,578,866. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in agilon health during the second quarter worth $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of agilon health by 772.7% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in agilon health by 236.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in agilon health during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of agilon health during the first quarter worth approximately $69,000.

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it served approximately 238,000 senior members, which included 186,300 medicare advantage members and 51,700 medicare fee-for-service beneficiaries.

