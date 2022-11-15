AIB Group plc (OTCMKTS:AIBRF) Short Interest Update

AIB Group plc (OTCMKTS:AIBRF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 251,600 shares, a decrease of 22.0% from the October 15th total of 322,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 54.7 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of AIB Group from €3.20 ($3.30) to €3.40 ($3.51) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of AIB Group from €3.20 ($3.30) to €3.80 ($3.92) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of AIB Group from €3.20 ($3.30) to €3.80 ($3.92) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of AIB Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €3.60 ($3.71) price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of AIB Group from €2.67 ($2.75) to €2.80 ($2.89) in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3.41.

AIB Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS AIBRF opened at $3.10 on Tuesday. AIB Group has a 52 week low of $1.98 and a 52 week high of $3.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.38.

AIB Group Company Profile

AIB Group plc provides banking and financial products and services to retail, business, and corporate customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Institutional & Business Banking, AIB UK, and Group segments. The company offers current and savings accounts, demand deposits, notice deposits, fixed term deposits, junior/student saver deposits, and currency deposits.

