Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $2,728.29

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 9.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 15th. One Aidi Finance (BSC) token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Aidi Finance (BSC) has traded down 15.8% against the U.S. dollar. Aidi Finance (BSC) has a total market cap of $51,019,080.68 billion and approximately $2,728.29 worth of Aidi Finance (BSC) was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002788 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000283 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000351 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $99.56 or 0.00585374 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5,185.78 or 0.30491184 BTC.

Zombie Inu (ZINU) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) Profile

Aidi Finance (BSC) launched on August 17th, 2021. Aidi Finance (BSC)’s total supply is 100,000,000,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Aidi Finance (BSC) is https://reddit.com/r/aidifinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Aidi Finance (BSC) is www.aidiverse.com. The official message board for Aidi Finance (BSC) is aidifinance.medium.com. Aidi Finance (BSC)’s official Twitter account is @aiditoken.

Buying and Selling Aidi Finance (BSC)

According to CryptoCompare, “AIDI INU is a 100% decentralized community experiment that has burned half of the total supply to dead address. The Aidi Inu's Uniswap pool liquidity keys are burned and the contract ownership is renounced.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aidi Finance (BSC) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aidi Finance (BSC) should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aidi Finance (BSC) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

