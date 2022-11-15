AirSculpt Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRS) CEO Aaron Rollins Buys 150,000 Shares

AirSculpt Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRS – Get Rating) CEO Aaron Rollins purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.11 per share, for a total transaction of $466,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,811,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,065,183.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Shares of NASDAQ:AIRS traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.09. The company had a trading volume of 973,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,820. AirSculpt Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $2.69 and a one year high of $18.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.58.
AirSculpt Technologies (NASDAQ:AIRS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. AirSculpt Technologies had a negative return on equity of 14.24% and a negative net margin of 6.78%. The business had revenue of $49.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.08 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AirSculpt Technologies, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.
AIRS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut shares of AirSculpt Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on AirSculpt Technologies from $11.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on AirSculpt Technologies from $27.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on AirSculpt Technologies from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday.
AirSculpt Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on operating as a holding company for EBS Intermediate Parent LLC that provides body contouring procedure services in the United States. It offers custom body contouring using its AirSculpt procedure that removes unwanted fat in a minimally invasive procedure.
