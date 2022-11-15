AirSculpt Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRS) Director Buys $46,350.00 in Stock

AirSculpt Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRS – Get Rating) Director Kenneth Higgins bought 15,000 shares of AirSculpt Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.09 per share, for a total transaction of $46,350.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 59,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,351.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ AIRS traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.09. 973,853 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 182,820. AirSculpt Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.69 and a twelve month high of $18.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.58.
AirSculpt Technologies (NASDAQ:AIRS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $49.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.08 million. AirSculpt Technologies had a negative return on equity of 14.24% and a negative net margin of 6.78%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AirSculpt Technologies, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AIRS. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC boosted its stake in AirSculpt Technologies by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 25,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AirSculpt Technologies by 77.6% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,532 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of AirSculpt Technologies by 77.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 2,812 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of AirSculpt Technologies by 114.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in AirSculpt Technologies by 126.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,667 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.
AirSculpt Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on operating as a holding company for EBS Intermediate Parent LLC that provides body contouring procedure services in the United States. It offers custom body contouring using its AirSculpt procedure that removes unwanted fat in a minimally invasive procedure.
