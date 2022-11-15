Aker ASA (OTCMKTS:AKAAF) Short Interest Up 10.0% in October

Aker ASA (OTCMKTS:AKAAF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 50,400 shares, a growth of 10.0% from the October 15th total of 45,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Aker ASA Price Performance
Aker ASA stock opened at $67.25 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.08. Aker ASA has a 1-year low of $67.25 and a 1-year high of $105.40.
Aker ASA Company Profile
