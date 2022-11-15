Aker ASA (OTCMKTS:AKAAF) Short Interest Up 10.0% in October

Aker ASA (OTCMKTS:AKAAF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 50,400 shares, a growth of 10.0% from the October 15th total of 45,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Aker ASA Price Performance

Aker ASA stock opened at $67.25 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.08. Aker ASA has a 1-year low of $67.25 and a 1-year high of $105.40.

Aker ASA Company Profile

Further Reading

Aker ASA operates as an industrial investment company in Norway, the European Union, North America, South America, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Industrial Holdings and Financial Investments. The company engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas; provides solutions, products, and services to the energy industry; develops and delivers technologies to drilling market; holds oil reserves; and harvests, develops, markets, and sells krill-based ingredients and product for nutraceutical, aquaculture, and animal feed applications.

