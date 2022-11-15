Alan Yu Purchases 2,300 Shares of Karat Packaging Inc. (NASDAQ:KRT) Stock

Posted by on Nov 15th, 2022

Karat Packaging Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTGet Rating) CEO Alan Yu purchased 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.85 per share, with a total value of $31,855.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,364,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,002,452.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Karat Packaging Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of KRT stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,311. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.67. Karat Packaging Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.01 and a 52 week high of $22.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 3.59. The company has a market cap of $272.29 million, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.32.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Karat Packaging from $33.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday.

Institutional Trading of Karat Packaging

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Karat Packaging in the 1st quarter worth approximately $334,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Karat Packaging by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Karat Packaging by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 450,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,944,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Karat Packaging by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 29,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 2,904 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Karat Packaging by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 46,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 8,857 shares in the last quarter. 21.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Karat Packaging Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Karat Packaging Inc manufactures and distributes single-use disposable products in plastic, paper, biopolymer-based, and other compostable forms used in various restaurant and foodservice settings. It provides food and take-out containers, bags, tableware, cups, lids, cutlery, straws, specialty beverage ingredients, equipment, gloves, and other products under the Karat Earth brand.

Featured Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT)

Receive News & Ratings for Karat Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karat Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.