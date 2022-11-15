Alan Yu Purchases 2,300 Shares of Karat Packaging Inc. (NASDAQ:KRT) Stock

Karat Packaging Inc. (NASDAQ:KRT – Get Rating) CEO Alan Yu purchased 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.85 per share, with a total value of $31,855.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,364,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,002,452.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of KRT stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,311. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.67. Karat Packaging Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.01 and a 52 week high of $22.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 3.59. The company has a market cap of $272.29 million, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.32.

Separately, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Karat Packaging from $33.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Karat Packaging in the 1st quarter worth approximately $334,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Karat Packaging by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Karat Packaging by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 450,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,944,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Karat Packaging by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 29,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 2,904 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Karat Packaging by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 46,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 8,857 shares in the last quarter. 21.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Karat Packaging Inc manufactures and distributes single-use disposable products in plastic, paper, biopolymer-based, and other compostable forms used in various restaurant and foodservice settings. It provides food and take-out containers, bags, tableware, cups, lids, cutlery, straws, specialty beverage ingredients, equipment, gloves, and other products under the Karat Earth brand.

