Alan Yu Purchases 2,300 Shares of Karat Packaging Inc. (NASDAQ:KRT) Stock

Karat Packaging Inc. (NASDAQ:KRT – Get Rating) CEO Alan Yu purchased 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.85 per share, with a total value of $31,855.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,364,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,002,452.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Karat Packaging Trading Down 0.5 %
Shares of KRT stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,311. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.67. Karat Packaging Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.01 and a 52 week high of $22.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 3.59. The company has a market cap of $272.29 million, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.32.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Karat Packaging from $33.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday.
Institutional Trading of Karat Packaging
Karat Packaging Company Profile
Karat Packaging Inc manufactures and distributes single-use disposable products in plastic, paper, biopolymer-based, and other compostable forms used in various restaurant and foodservice settings. It provides food and take-out containers, bags, tableware, cups, lids, cutlery, straws, specialty beverage ingredients, equipment, gloves, and other products under the Karat Earth brand.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Karat Packaging (KRT)
- Don’t Chase Walmart Higher, Wait For Extra Low Prices
- Home Depot Results (and Institutions) Are A Catalyst For Lowe’s?
- Agilent Remains In Buy Range Ahead Of Next Week’s Q4 Report
- Three Penny Stocks Making Big Moves In November
- Wayfair Still Has Its Fair Share of Issues
Receive News & Ratings for Karat Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karat Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.