Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) Rating Lowered to D at TheStreet

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Rating) was downgraded by TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Alector from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Alector from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alector currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.71.

Get Alector alerts:

Alector Price Performance

NASDAQ:ALEC opened at $8.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $708.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.16 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.84. Alector has a 1-year low of $6.84 and a 1-year high of $24.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alector

Alector Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALEC. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Alector during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Alector during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Alector by 99.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 3,103 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Alector during the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. purchased a new position in Alector during the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.56% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, a humanized recombinant monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diseases; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alector Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alector and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.