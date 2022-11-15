Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) Shares Acquired by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,988,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 657,139 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned approximately 1.04% of Algonquin Power & Utilities worth $93,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 16,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 3,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. now owns 102,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,772,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 12,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. 39.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AQN opened at $7.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.08. The stock has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.83, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.54. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a 1-year low of $7.88 and a 1-year high of $16.01.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.181 per share. This is a boost from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.08%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,200.00%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Desjardins downgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $17.50 to $11.00 in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $17.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $13.50 to $12.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.47.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The Regulated Services Group segment operates a portfolio of rate-regulated utilities located in the United States, Canada, Chile, and Bermuda.

