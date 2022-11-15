AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) Stock Price Down 4.5% Following Insider Selling

AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 4.5% on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $8.04 and last traded at $8.06. 6,721 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 332,153 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.44.

Specifically, CAO Brett R. Hagen sold 5,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $47,912.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 93,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $751,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Brett R. Hagen sold 5,989 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $47,912.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 93,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $751,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Beek Jeroen B. Van sold 13,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $104,872.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 386,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,091,136. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,039,642 shares of company stock worth $8,334,593 in the last quarter. 54.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get AlloVir alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALVR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of AlloVir from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of AlloVir from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

AlloVir Price Performance

Institutional Trading of AlloVir

The firm has a market capitalization of $751.80 million, a P/E ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.18.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of AlloVir during the first quarter worth $33,000. GMT Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of AlloVir by 69.4% during the first quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 1,138,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,682,000 after purchasing an additional 466,300 shares during the last quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in shares of AlloVir during the second quarter worth $292,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of AlloVir during the third quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AlloVir during the third quarter worth $51,000. 38.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AlloVir Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is posoleucel, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, human herpesvirus 6, and JC virus.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AlloVir Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AlloVir and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.