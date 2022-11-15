AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) Stock Price Down 4.5% Following Insider Selling

AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 4.5% on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $8.04 and last traded at $8.06. 6,721 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 332,153 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.44.
Specifically, CAO Brett R. Hagen sold 5,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $47,912.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 93,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $751,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Brett R. Hagen sold 5,989 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $47,912.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 93,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $751,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Beek Jeroen B. Van sold 13,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $104,872.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 386,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,091,136. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,039,642 shares of company stock worth $8,334,593 in the last quarter. 54.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
ALVR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of AlloVir from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of AlloVir from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th.
AlloVir Price Performance
Institutional Trading of AlloVir
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of AlloVir during the first quarter worth $33,000. GMT Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of AlloVir by 69.4% during the first quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 1,138,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,682,000 after purchasing an additional 466,300 shares during the last quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in shares of AlloVir during the second quarter worth $292,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of AlloVir during the third quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AlloVir during the third quarter worth $51,000. 38.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
AlloVir Company Profile
Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is posoleucel, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, human herpesvirus 6, and JC virus.
