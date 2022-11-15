Alps Advisors Inc. Buys 17,843 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 137,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,843 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. owned about 0.26% of Snap-on worth $27,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 176.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 71,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,699,000 after purchasing an additional 45,632 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 28,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,814,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

SNA traded up $2.67 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $236.42. 3,313 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 345,131. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $216.30 and a 200 day moving average of $214.77. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12-month low of $190.08 and a 12-month high of $237.37.

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Snap-on had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.57 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 16.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. This is a boost from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.40%.

In other Snap-on news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 6,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.04, for a total value of $1,453,804.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,088,004.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

SNA has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Snap-on to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

