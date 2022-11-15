Alps Advisors Inc. Buys 23,699 Shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 351,528 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,699 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of Pinnacle West Capital worth $25,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PNW. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 40.1% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 22,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 6,457 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 6.8% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 34,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,707,000 after buying an additional 2,209 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 5.2% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 38,187 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,977,000 after buying an additional 1,876 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 0.3% in the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 67,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,297,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 28.5% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 671 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $60.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pinnacle West Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.92.

Pinnacle West Capital Trading Up 2.2 %

Pinnacle West Capital Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE PNW traded up $1.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.74. The company had a trading volume of 14,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 858,872. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a one year low of $59.03 and a one year high of $80.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $68.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.90. The stock has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a PE ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 0.40.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be paid a $0.865 dividend. This represents a $3.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. This is a positive change from Pinnacle West Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is 73.31%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kathryn L. Munro sold 2,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $190,011.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,245,698.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985, and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

See Also

