Alps Advisors Inc. Has $203.91 Million Stake in NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS)

Alps Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,564,666 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 512,148 shares during the period. NuStar Energy accounts for 2.0% of Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Alps Advisors Inc. owned 13.20% of NuStar Energy worth $203,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in NuStar Energy by 6.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,954,362 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $230,061,000 after purchasing an additional 975,659 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in NuStar Energy by 21.5% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,110,722 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $57,550,000 after purchasing an additional 728,270 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 50.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,453,728 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $20,963,000 after buying an additional 489,108 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 20.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,426,223 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $20,566,000 after buying an additional 239,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 35.9% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 786,680 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $11,344,000 after buying an additional 208,000 shares in the last quarter. 57.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NuStar Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at NuStar Energy

In other news, Director William E. Greehey purchased 110,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.81 per share, with a total value of $1,743,827.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,014,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,326,604.73. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NuStar Energy Trading Up 0.9 %

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of NuStar Energy from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NuStar Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

NS traded up $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.98. 4,489 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 548,349. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 42.78 and a beta of 1.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.17 and its 200 day moving average is $15.04. NuStar Energy L.P. has a 12 month low of $12.80 and a 12 month high of $18.05.

NuStar Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.01%. NuStar Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 432.43%.

About NuStar Energy

(Get Rating)

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products in the United States and internationally. The company also engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NuStar Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuStar Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.