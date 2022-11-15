Alps Advisors Inc. Has $28.80 Million Stock Position in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) by 46.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,118,711 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock after buying an additional 352,905 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. owned 0.12% of Rivian Automotive worth $28,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIVN. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 3.5% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 10,762 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 4.5% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,200 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 114.5% during the first quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 873 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 51.6% during the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,443 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northeast Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 10.0% during the first quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 5,465 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.09% of the company’s stock.

Rivian Automotive Price Performance

Rivian Automotive stock traded up 0.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching 34.86. 391,942 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,337,387. The company’s fifty day moving average is 33.94 and its 200-day moving average is 31.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 6.39 and a current ratio of 6.84. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of 19.25 and a 52 week high of 179.47.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Rivian Automotive

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RIVN shares. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Cfra cut shares of Rivian Automotive to a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $83.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $61.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of 59.00.

(Get Rating)

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

Further Reading

