Alps Advisors Inc. Has $620.26 Million Holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Alps Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,986,921 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 247,519 shares during the period. Magellan Midstream Partners comprises about 6.0% of Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Alps Advisors Inc. owned about 6.25% of Magellan Midstream Partners worth $620,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the second quarter valued at $28,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the first quarter worth $34,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the second quarter worth $36,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 146.3% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,096 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Magellan Midstream Partners alerts:

Magellan Midstream Partners Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE MMP traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.66. 9,210 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 944,504. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.10. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 1-year low of $43.58 and a 1-year high of $54.40. The stock has a market cap of $10.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.26, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.95.

Magellan Midstream Partners Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were given a dividend of $1.0475 per share. This is a positive change from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.89%.

MMP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.10.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

(Get Rating)

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products and Crude Oil. The Refined Products segment consists of an approximately 9,800-mile refined petroleum products pipeline system with 54 terminals and two marine storage terminals.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.