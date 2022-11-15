Alps Advisors Inc. Invests $31.92 Million in NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE)

Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 8,890,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,916,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of NexGen Energy by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in NexGen Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in NexGen Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in NexGen Energy by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 36,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 9,171 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in NexGen Energy by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 354,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after purchasing an additional 12,206 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN:NXE traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.70. 134,430 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,922,583. NexGen Energy Ltd. has a twelve month low of $3.39 and a twelve month high of $6.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 8.31 and a current ratio of 8.31.

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. Its principal asset is the Rook I project comprising 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.

