Alps Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU)

Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU – Get Rating) (TSE:EFR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,150,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,287,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Energy Fuels by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 7,916,389 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297,636 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Energy Fuels by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,818,248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,537,000 after purchasing an additional 208,548 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Energy Fuels by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,415,356 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,101,000 after purchasing an additional 166,549 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Energy Fuels by 187.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,484,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,581,000 after purchasing an additional 967,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Energy Fuels by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 543,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,970,000 after purchasing an additional 43,694 shares during the last quarter. 35.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Energy Fuels stock traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $7.55. 109,028 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,158,068. Energy Fuels Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.69 and a 1-year high of $11.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.61.

In other news, Director Dennis Lyle Higgs sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.33, for a total transaction of $139,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 269,837 shares in the company, valued at $2,517,579.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on UUUU shares. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Energy Fuels from $9.75 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Energy Fuels from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Energy Fuels from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Fuels in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Energy Fuels has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.50.

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of conventional and in situ uranium recovery in the United States. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch project, the Jane Dough property, and the Hank project located in Wyoming; and the Alta Mesa project located in Texas, as well as White Mesa Mill in Utah.

