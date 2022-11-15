Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Altisource Asset Management Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of AAMC stock opened at $19.00 on Friday. Altisource Asset Management has a 12 month low of $8.65 and a 12 month high of $27.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.00. The company has a market cap of $33.76 million, a PE ratio of -28.36 and a beta of 1.46.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altisource Asset Management in the first quarter valued at $182,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Altisource Asset Management by 20.9% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 36,964 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 6,380 shares during the period. Finally, Biltmore Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Altisource Asset Management in the first quarter worth about $507,000. 15.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Altisource Asset Management

Altisource Asset Management Corporation is an alternative lending company that provides liquidity and capital to under-served market and portfolio management and corporate governance services to institutional investors in the United States. The company offers its services under an asset management agreement to Altisource Residential Corporation, which acquires and manages single-family rental properties for working class families.

