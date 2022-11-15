Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) PT Lowered to $85.00 at Robert W. Baird

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird to $85.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Robert W. Baird’s price target suggests a potential upside of 3.13% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on DOX. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Amdocs from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of Amdocs in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Amdocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Amdocs from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.20.

Shares of NASDAQ DOX traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.42. 546,577 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 637,357. The company has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.69. Amdocs has a 52-week low of $68.33 and a 52-week high of $90.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $81.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.46.

Amdocs ( NASDAQ:DOX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.13. Amdocs had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Amdocs will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in Amdocs by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 109,117 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,669,000 after acquiring an additional 8,232 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Amdocs in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $342,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 2.4% during the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 11,452 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $910,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Amdocs by 7.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Amdocs by 0.5% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 31,548 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,507,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. The company designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. It provides CES21, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; the Commerce and Care suite for order capture, handling, and customer engagement; the Monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent Networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; MarketONE, a cloud-native business ecosystem; Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite for digital telecom brands and small-scale service providers; and eSIM Cloud for service providers.

