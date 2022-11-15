American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by Associated Banc Corp

Associated Banc Corp trimmed its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,987 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 153 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NTV Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in American Express by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 8,685 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd lifted its holdings in American Express by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 2,754 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of American Express by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,566 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,002 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in American Express by 3.5% during the second quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,942 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $149.27 per share, for a total transaction of $149,270.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,270. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Express Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $156.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of $117.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.67. American Express has a 12 month low of $130.65 and a 12 month high of $199.55.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.09. American Express had a return on equity of 33.28% and a net margin of 15.02%. The company had revenue of $13.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on American Express from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Atlantic Securities cut their price objective on shares of American Express from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of American Express from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Express in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on American Express from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.89.

About American Express



American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Featured Articles

