American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Stake Lowered by Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. reduced its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 331 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $33,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMT. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in American Tower by 124.4% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 134,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,721,000 after purchasing an additional 74,405 shares in the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in American Tower in the first quarter worth $2,892,000. Blossom Wealth Management boosted its holdings in American Tower by 32.4% in the first quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 1,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in American Tower in the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, CCLA Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in American Tower by 5.6% in the first quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 196,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,537,000 after purchasing an additional 10,459 shares in the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Tower Stock Performance

Shares of AMT traded up $1.89 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $217.27. 49,997 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,315,080. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $178.17 and a 1-year high of $294.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $101.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $215.76 and its 200 day moving average is $241.43.

American Tower Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 11th were given a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 7th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.43. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 93.33%.

AMT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of American Tower to $251.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of American Tower from $274.00 to $219.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of American Tower from $232.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of American Tower from $264.00 to $252.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of American Tower from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.47.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total value of $7,252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 157,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,672,332. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total value of $7,252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 157,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,672,332. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total transaction of $252,207.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 54,554 shares in the company, valued at $11,177,023.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

