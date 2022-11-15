American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) Given New $158.00 Price Target at HSBC

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by analysts at HSBC to $158.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. HSBC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.20% from the stock’s previous close.

AWK has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of American Water Works from $140.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $172.00 to $157.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of American Water Works from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $162.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of American Water Works to $151.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Water Works has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.00.

Get American Water Works alerts:

American Water Works Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of AWK stock traded up $1.27 on Tuesday, reaching $146.02. 708,875 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 917,825. The company has a market cap of $26.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $139.79 and a 200-day moving average of $146.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.43. American Water Works has a one year low of $122.77 and a one year high of $189.65.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Water Works

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 34.58% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The business’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. Analysts anticipate that American Water Works will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,772,000. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in American Water Works in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $554,000. Evercore Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 331,984 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,211,000 after buying an additional 11,334 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.50% of the company’s stock.

About American Water Works

(Get Rating)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.