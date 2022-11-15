Amerigo Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ARREF) Short Interest Update

Amerigo Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ARREF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decrease of 16.3% from the October 15th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 151,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Amerigo Resources Stock Performance

OTCMKTS ARREF opened at $0.99 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Amerigo Resources has a 1 year low of $0.64 and a 1 year high of $1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $164.51 million, a PE ratio of 12.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.75.

Amerigo Resources Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.0233 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 10.52%. Amerigo Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.50%.

Amerigo Resources Company Profile

Amerigo Resources Ltd., through its subsidiary, Minera Valle Central SA, produces and sells copper and molybdenum concentrates from Codelco's El Teniente underground mine in Chile. The company was formerly known as Golden Temple Mining Corp. and changed its name to Amerigo Resources Ltd. in March 2002.

