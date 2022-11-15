Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Simplify Asset Management Inc.

Simplify Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 829 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 397 shares during the quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $202,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,329,045 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,445,110,000 after acquiring an additional 668,036 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,504,420 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,376,579,000 after acquiring an additional 357,413 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,819,690 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,132,778,000 after acquiring an additional 94,565 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,380,588 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,059,316,000 after acquiring an additional 117,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,790,744 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $674,858,000 after acquiring an additional 344,875 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on AMGN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Amgen from $265.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Amgen from $290.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Amgen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $248.73.

Insider Activity at Amgen

Amgen Stock Performance

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total value of $159,979.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,818,661.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total value of $49,992.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,325,037.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total transaction of $159,979.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,009 shares in the company, valued at $3,818,661.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,345 shares of company stock worth $1,853,371. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $284.96. The stock had a trading volume of 56,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,015,006. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $198.64 and a 1-year high of $296.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $248.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $246.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.17, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.64.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $4.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $0.26. Amgen had a net margin of 25.96% and a return on equity of 287.23%. The business had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.67 EPS. Amgen’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a $1.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 62.23%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Further Reading

