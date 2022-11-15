Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.94

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 28th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of 1.94 per share by the medical research company on Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th.

Amgen has increased its dividend payment by an average of 10.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years. Amgen has a payout ratio of 41.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Amgen to earn $18.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $7.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.6%.

Amgen Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $285.30 on Tuesday. Amgen has a 1 year low of $198.64 and a 1 year high of $296.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $248.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $246.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.23 billion, a PE ratio of 22.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.17, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Insider Transactions at Amgen

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $4.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.26. Amgen had a return on equity of 287.23% and a net margin of 25.96%. The business had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Amgen will post 17.65 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $1,643,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,274,816. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total value of $49,992.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,325,037.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $1,643,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,184 shares in the company, valued at $5,274,816. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,345 shares of company stock valued at $1,853,371. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amgen

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Amgen by 1.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,819,690 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,132,778,000 after purchasing an additional 94,565 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Amgen by 164.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,337,970 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $323,548,000 after purchasing an additional 832,885 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Amgen by 33.3% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 236,710 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $57,241,000 after purchasing an additional 59,155 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 11,454.5% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 230,512 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 228,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgar Lomax Co. VA boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Edgar Lomax Co. VA now owns 215,545 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $52,123,000 after acquiring an additional 75,885 shares in the last quarter. 77.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMGN. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Amgen from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Amgen in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Amgen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $265.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $248.73.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Featured Articles

