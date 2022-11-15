Amundi S.A. (OTCMKTS:AMDUF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Amundi S.A. (OTCMKTS:AMDUF – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $68.52.

A number of brokerages have commented on AMDUF. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Amundi from €67.70 ($69.79) to €66.60 ($68.66) in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Amundi in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Societe Generale cut their price target on shares of Amundi from €65.00 ($67.01) to €59.00 ($60.82) in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Amundi Stock Performance

Shares of AMDUF stock opened at $45.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.69. Amundi has a 12 month low of $41.00 and a 12 month high of $90.53.

About Amundi

Amundi is a publically owned investment manager. The firm engages in the asset management business. The company provides a range of retail products and solutions through quasi-exclusive distribution agreements with the retail banking networks of the Crédit Agricole and the Société Générale groups in France; and through international partner networks and joint ventures outside France, as well as through third-party distributors primarily in France, rest of Europe, and Asia.

