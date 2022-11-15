Anaergia Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANRGF) Short Interest Update

Anaergia Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANRGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 233,700 shares, a growth of 7.2% from the October 15th total of 218,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 25.7 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Anaergia from C$18.00 to C$14.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Anaergia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Anaergia from C$30.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Anaergia from C$14.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Friday.

Get Anaergia alerts:

Anaergia Stock Performance

Anaergia stock opened at $3.84 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.11. Anaergia has a fifty-two week low of $3.84 and a fifty-two week high of $17.93.

Anaergia Company Profile

Anaergia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for the generation of renewable energy and conversion of waste to resources. The company offers anaerobic digestion technologies for the production of clean energy, fertilizers, and recycled water from waste streams. It offers wastewater resource recovery, municipal solid waste, and agri-food solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Anaergia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anaergia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.