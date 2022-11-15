Analysts Set Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) Price Target at $87.45

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $87.45.

CNQ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$100.00 to C$88.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$85.00 to C$87.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, August 11th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors raised its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 124,407,484 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,703,436,000 after buying an additional 25,232,354 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,235,475 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,493,796,000 after buying an additional 2,332,528 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 24,179,559 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,498,531,000 after buying an additional 900,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 16,709,964 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $897,999,000 after buying an additional 2,385,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,877,427 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $738,246,000 after buying an additional 1,003,181 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CNQ opened at $60.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $67.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.23. Canadian Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $37.40 and a twelve month high of $70.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a $0.6237 dividend. This represents a $2.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 28.45%.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

