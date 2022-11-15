Analysts Set HireRight Holdings Co. (NYSE:HRT) Price Target at $17.56

Shares of HireRight Holdings Co. (NYSE:HRT – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.11.
Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised HireRight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on HireRight from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered HireRight from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on HireRight from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on HireRight from $18.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th.
HireRight Stock Up 23.5 %
NYSE:HRT opened at $9.52 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.08. HireRight has a twelve month low of $6.88 and a twelve month high of $19.46.
HireRight Holdings Corporation provides technology-driven workforce risk management and compliance solutions worldwide. The company offers background screening, verification, identification, monitoring, and drug and health screening services for customers. It provides its services through software and data platform that integrates into its customers' human capital management systems enabling workflows for workforce hiring, onboarding, and monitoring.
