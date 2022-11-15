Analysts Set QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) Price Target at $99.75

Shares of QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $99.75.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on QDEL shares. Citigroup started coverage on QuidelOrtho in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. UBS Group upgraded QuidelOrtho from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on QuidelOrtho from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on QuidelOrtho in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
NASDAQ:QDEL opened at $90.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.28. QuidelOrtho has a 1 year low of $66.88 and a 1 year high of $180.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.47.
QuidelOrtho Corporation focuses on the development and manufacture of diagnostic testing technologies across the continuum of healthcare testing needs. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.
