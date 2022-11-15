Analyzing IronNet (NYSE:IRNT) and Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH)

IronNet (NYSE:IRNT – Get Rating) and Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

20.7% of IronNet shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.4% of Manhattan Associates shares are held by institutional investors. 38.6% of IronNet shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of Manhattan Associates shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares IronNet and Manhattan Associates’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IronNet $27.54 million 2.25 -$242.65 million ($3.28) -0.19 Manhattan Associates $663.64 million 12.06 $110.47 million $1.76 72.88

Volatility & Risk

Manhattan Associates has higher revenue and earnings than IronNet. IronNet is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Manhattan Associates, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

IronNet has a beta of 0.98, indicating that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Manhattan Associates has a beta of 1.68, indicating that its stock price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for IronNet and Manhattan Associates, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IronNet 2 2 0 0 1.50 Manhattan Associates 0 0 2 0 3.00

IronNet presently has a consensus price target of $2.75, suggesting a potential upside of 352.53%. Manhattan Associates has a consensus price target of $161.33, suggesting a potential upside of 25.78%. Given IronNet’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe IronNet is more favorable than Manhattan Associates.

Profitability

This table compares IronNet and Manhattan Associates’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IronNet -1,052.76% -458.41% -161.81% Manhattan Associates 15.08% 51.06% 21.47%

Summary

Manhattan Associates beats IronNet on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About IronNet

IronNet, Inc. designs and develops solutions for cyber-attacks. The company offers IronDefense, an advanced network detection and response solution that provides behavior-based and AI-driven analytics at the network level to detect anomalous activity at individual enterprises and prioritize the threats in its network; and IronDome, a threat-exchange solution that enables collective defense member enterprises to actively exchange individual anonymized cyber anomalies at machine speed in a community of public-private peers. It also provides a suite of technologies that provide real-time threat assessment and updates, behavioral modeling, big data analytics, and proactive threat detection and response capabilities; and consulting and training programs to protect against current and emerging cyber-threats. The company's services include cyber operations center, governance and maturity, cybersecurity readiness, incident response, and training services. It serves enterprise, defense, healthcare, government, and energy and utilities industries. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in McLean, Virginia with additional offices in Raleigh, North Carolina; London, United Kingdom; and Singapore.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc. develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions. The company also provides inventory optimization, planning, and allocation solutions; maintenance services comprising customer support services and software enhancements; professional services, such as solutions planning and implementation, and related consulting services; and training and change management services. In addition, it resells computer hardware, radio frequency terminal networks, radio frequency identification chip readers, bar code printers and scanners, and other peripherals. The company offers products through direct sales personnel, as well as through partnership agreements with various organizations. It serves grocery, food and beverage, manufacturing, medical and pharmaceutical, retail, third-party logistics, and wholesale industries. The company operates in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Manhattan Associates, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

