Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. Grows Holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 145.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,044 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,520 shares during the period. Enphase Energy makes up about 4.5% of Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $3,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in Enphase Energy in the first quarter worth $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Enphase Energy by 55.1% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Enphase Energy during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in Enphase Energy by 105.6% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Enphase Energy by 140.5% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENPH traded up $6.90 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $304.84. 71,197 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,996,307. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $113.40 and a 1-year high of $324.84. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The company has a market capitalization of $41.43 billion, a PE ratio of 143.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $283.08 and a 200 day moving average of $241.31.

In related news, Director Richard Mora sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.81, for a total value of $4,014,530.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $494,096. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, Director Richard Mora sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.81, for a total value of $4,014,530.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $494,096. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 36,083 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.52, for a total transaction of $10,699,331.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,095,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $324,728,837.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 166,372 shares of company stock worth $49,927,046 over the last 90 days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ENPH. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $278.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $174.00 to $281.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $302.00 to $344.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.58.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

