Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX)

Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,927 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust were worth $454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 6.6% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 45,085 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 2,793 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 26,650 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 40.4% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 25,768 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 7,415 shares in the last quarter. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV raised its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV now owns 148,116 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,069,000 after buying an additional 3,296 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $810,000.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust Stock Performance

ETX traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.64. 103 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,977. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.96. Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust has a 52-week low of $18.16 and a 52-week high of $22.97.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust Dividend Announcement

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.062 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. It was previously known as Eaton Vance Municipal Income Term Trust.

